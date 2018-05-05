White House: US, South Korea say no plans to change 'bilateral defense posture'

2018-05-05 08:50 | www.trend.az | 2

US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton and his South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong, reaffirmed on Friday that there were no plans to change the two countries’ “bilateral defense posture” in South Korea, the White House said in a statement, Reuters reported.

The two officials, who met in Washington, also discussed Trump’s planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and began preparations for a visit by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to the White House on May 22, the statement said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news