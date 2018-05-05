Georgia marks Europe Day 2018 for the 6th time this weekend

On Saturday the Delegation of the European Union to Georgia invites all inhabitants and visitors of Tbilisi to celebrate Europe Day 2018, Agenda reports.

Rike Park in central Tbilisi will be transformed into "Eurovillage" for a day, taking all visitors on a journey to the European Union with fun activities taking place throughout the day.

Come and meet various EU Member States and find out more about how the EU is helping create more opportunities for Georgian citizens. Children will enjoy fairy tales and games from different countries, parents may sample food from diverse European nations, and everybody can dance to the lively music of Natia Todua and Nino Katamadze and Insight in the evening,” the EU Delegation to Georgia wrote.

The aim of Europe day in Georgia is to raise the people’s awareness about the Georgia-EU relations.