Tehran, Erbil sign document to expand cooperation

2018-05-05

Tehran, Iran, May 5

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:



Iran and Kurdish regional government (KRG) in northern Iraq signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on expanding economic cooperation.



The cooperation document was signed on May 3 in the presence of Iran's Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Shariatmadari and a number of KRG regional officials in Erbil.



"The MoU could be a good opportunity for both sides to develop mutual cooperation," Shariatmadari told reporters following the signing ceremony on Thursday.



He added that Tehran and Erbil have set up a joint commission to pursue the implementation process of the agreements signed between the two sides earlier.