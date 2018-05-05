Tehran, Erbil sign document to expand cooperation

2018-05-05 09:42 | www.trend.az | 0
Tehran, Iran, May 5
By Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:
Iran and Kurdish regional government (KRG) in northern Iraq signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on expanding economic cooperation.
The cooperation document was signed on May 3 in the presence of Iran's Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Shariatmadari and a number of KRG regional officials in Erbil.
"The MoU could be a good opportunity for both sides to develop mutual cooperation," Shariatmadari told reporters following the signing ceremony on Thursday.
He added that Tehran and Erbil have set up a joint commission to pursue the implementation process of the agreements signed between the two sides earlier.