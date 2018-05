Turkmenistan working on road to border with Kazakhstan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 5

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan is carrying out work on construction of the "Turkmenbashi-Garabogaz-border of Kazakhstan" road, local TV channel Altyn Asyr reported.

This project was discussed at a government meeting. President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed that this section will be a continuation of the high-speed multimodal highway Ashgabat-Turkmenbashi.