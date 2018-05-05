Katz: I believe Israeli carriers will fly over Saudi Arabia

2018-05-05 09:49 | www.trend.az | 2

"Opening the skies above Saudi Arabia represents an important achievement that cannot be taken for granted, "Minister of Transport and Intelligence Yisrael Katz told an Aviation Conference, organized by the Israel Pilots Association, Globes reports.

Katz revealed that the Saudi authorities gave permission for Air India's first flight in March between Delhi and Tel Aviv to fly over the kingdom but refused permission for the return flight to fly over its airspace. Only after negotiations was he flight eventually allowed to fly back over Saudi airspace on the shorter route to Delhi.

Following the flight El Al Israel Airlines Ltd.(TASE: ELAL) petitioned the High Court demanding equal terms to its rivals in flights between Israel and Asia.