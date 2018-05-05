TAPI pipeline being built according to plan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 5

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline is carried out according to the plan, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported on May 5.

This issue was discussed at the government meeting.

Turkmen section of TAPI, the construction of which started in December 2015, would be 205 kilometers. Then the pipeline will pass through the Afghan cities of Herat and Kandahar (816 km), then on the territory of Pakistan, through the city of Quetta and Multan (819 km), and will reach the settlement of Fazilka in India.

On February 23, 2018, has begun the construction of the Afghan section of the TAPI gas pipeline, which will export gas from the Galkynysh field in Turkmenistan.