Sea voyages canceled in Istanbul

2018-05-05 10:31 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Sea voyages have been canceled near Istanbul in connection with the surfing competitions to be held during May 5-6, local media reported May 5.

It is reported that surfing competitions are held annually between teams of Turkish universities.