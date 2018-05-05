About 100 teams of utility service workers restoring Eastern Ghouta

About 100 teams of utility service workers, who have heavy vehicles at their disposal, are engaged in the restoration and repairs in Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, a spokesperson for the local authorities told reporters, TASS reports.

"At present, we’re clearing the debris and cleaning up the main streets and roads linking the populated localities that make up the enclave," he said. "For this purpose about a hundred teams of local utility services are engaged in the effort now. Each team has the necessary machinery assigned to it."

Isa Mousa, a team leader said his team had 75 workers who were operating 15 trucks, eight tractors and five excavators. They were clearing an area of 3,000 sq. m to 4,000 sq. m daily.