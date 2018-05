Head of international sea port in Turkmenbashi appointed

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 5

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Annadurdy Kosyayev was appointed the Head of the international sea port of Turkmenbashi, says the published resolution of the President of Turkmenistan.

The port is within the competence of the State Service of Sea and River Transport of Turkmenistan.

The solemn ceremony of opening of this port took place on May 2, 2018. The project was developed in accordance with the international "Greenport" standard.