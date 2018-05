Syrians in Turkey to be able to vote in parliamentary and presidential election

Syrian refugees residing in Turkey, who will receive the country's citizenship, will be able to vote in the upcoming June 24 parliamentary and presidential election, Turkish media reported May 5.

To date, more than 20,000 Syrians have been granted Turkish citizenship.

Currently about 3 million Syrians live in Turkey.