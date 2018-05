Vusal Gasimli: Private sector gradually becoming engine of Azerbaijan's economy

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The private sector is gradually becoming the engine of Azerbaijan's economy, Executive Director of the Center for economic reforms and communications Vusal Gasimli told reporters May 5.

He noted that the private sector played an important role in increasing the country's non-oil exports.