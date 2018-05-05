Immortal Regiment action to take place in more than 20 US cities

2018-05-05 11:39 | www.trend.az | 2

About 6,000 people from more than 20 US cities are expected to take part in the Immortal Regiment public action in the coming days.

The most populous procession will be held on Manhattan on Saturday, Igor Kochan, the president of the Russian Youth of America society and the coordinator of the action told TASS.

"The Immortal Regiment processions will be held in different American cities on different days, since May 9 [Victory Day in Russia and in most parts of the former Soviet Union - TASS] isn’t a day off here," Kochan said. "But the biggest processions are expected on May 5 and May 6."

The list of the cities where the Immortal Regiment will be held includes some places where the action has been held previously, too. They are New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington, and Miami. The new places are Kansas City, Birmingham, Houston, Phoenix, and Vancouver in Canada.

"We expect the most populous action this year since the Immortal Regiment first appeared on American soil," Kochan said. "We hope some 6,000 people will come."

He recalled that people from neighboring areas would come to big cities to join the processions. For instance, residents of Oregon, Alaska, and Vancouver would come to Seattle.

"We expect about 2,000 people in New York - descendants from the former USSR, Americans and, quite naturally, the veterans of World War II. It will begin on the bank of the Hudson and will end by the monument to the soldiers fallen during WW II that is located in Battery Park, in the southern part of Manhattan in front of Liberty Statue."

"Participants in the procession will lay flowers at the monument, present flowers to the veterans and release hundreds of white hot air balloons into the sky to the sounds of the famous Russian song ‘Cranes’," Kochan said.

On May 5, the processions will also be held in Washington, Boston, Denver, and Phoenix.

"WW II veterans will join the Immortal Regiment rallies in all large cities in the US," Kochan said. "The veterans who fought on the Soviet front of the war live in each big American city and they really wish to join the ranks with other at the Immortal Regiment action although all of them are quite advanced in age."

"Some of them will be on wheelchairs and others, on special vehicles," he said. "In New York, the veterans will join the procession at the last stage but anyway they will cover the last several hundred meters together with the rest of the participants. And they, too, will bring the portraits of their fellow soldiers, the ones who didn’t live through to today."