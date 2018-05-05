Vusal Gasimli: Azerbaijani Banks should be closer to entrepreneurs

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijani banks should be closer to entrepreneurs, Director of the Center for analysis of economic reforms and communications Vusal Gasimli said at the II Financial and investment forum May 5.

"The banking sector is based on the trust of the population, and today the main task is to restore this trust. New institutions such as the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, the Private Credit Bureau and the Movable Property Registry have increased access to financing. Today's economic situation in the country can give impetus to the revival of the banking sector," Gasimli said.