SOCAR bonds can be used as collateral for loan

2018-05-05 12:43 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Anvar Mammadov -Trend:

The holders of the bonds of Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR will be able to obtain loans secured by these bonds, said Advisor of SOCAR on financial markets Tolga Kotan during the Second Financial and investment forum.