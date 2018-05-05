Azerbaijan’s Ganja city hosts 2nd National Forum of Industrial Engineering

Ganja, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Ganja city hosted the 2nd National Forum of Industrial Engineering.

The event was organized by Azerbaijan Technological University (UTECA), Lean Consulting company and Baku Engineering University.

Heads of many leading industrial facilities of Azerbaijan, representatives of higher educational and scientific institutions, as well as foreign experts, took part in the forum dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The forum participants first visited the monument to the great leader Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers at the foot of the monument.

The state anthem of Azerbaijan was played at the opening of the event, and then a video footage “Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani Industry” was shown.

Rector of UTECA, Professor Akif Suleymanov, speaking at the opening of the forum, noted that holding the second forum in the largest regional center and the second biggest city of Azerbaijan, Ganja, is not accidental.

He noted that the role and commitments of the Azerbaijani districts in the development of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan’s economy are quite big.