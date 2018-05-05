Informal meeting of EU defense ministers starts in Bulgarian capital

An informal meeting of EU defense ministers has started in Sofia on Saturday within the Bulgarian chairmanship in the EU. Upon arriving to the forum, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini stated that one of the central issues on the agenda is coordination of NATO and EU military missions to prevent possible conflicts, TASS reports.

Mogherini expects "a discussion with the deputy secretary-generals of the United Nations and NATO - they are both here with us - on how and what we can do better in the world together coordinating our missions, cooperations on peacekeeping, prevention of conflict, crisis management, so will be a broad range of, let’s say, 360 degrees look at the world to see where cooperation is already working and working well," she said.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov took part in the forum’s opening. He stressed that peace should be discussed at a defense ministers’ meeting.