SOCAR bonds can be used as collateral for loan (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Anvar Mammadov -Trend:

The holders of the bonds of Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR will be able to obtain loans secured by these bonds, said Advisor of SOCAR on financial markets Tolga Kotan during the Second Financial and Investment forum.

This opportunity will appear in the near future, he said.

"We are negotiating in this direction with the relevant structures and hope to launch this instrument in the near future. Thus, bondholders will be able to receive loans up to 70 percent of the value of these bonds", said Kotan

These loans will be more profitable than conventional bank loans, added Kotan.