12 Turkish students hospitalized after lightning strike at picnic

2018-05-06 00:45 | www.trend.az | 2

Twelve Turkish high school students were hospitalized Saturday with injuries in southeastern Shırnak province after a tree nearby was struck by lightning while they were having a picnic, Daily Sabah reported.

According to reports, the group of 11th-grade students from Silopi Ataturk Anatolian High School were having a picnic with their teacher near Duzalan village when lightning struck.

Ambulances were dispatched to the scene after the incident. The students are currently receiving treatment at Silopi State Hospital.