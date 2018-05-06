Kuwaiti warship sinks in Persian Gulf

2018-05-06 01:26 | www.trend.az | 2

According to the Kuwaiti General Staff, one of the country's warships has sunk in the Persian Gulf on Friday. Currently, the reasons behind the incident are being investigated, Sputnik reported.

"All the crew members of the ship were rescued, there were no human casualties," the statement released on the Kuwaiti General Staff's Twitter account says.

According to the military authorities, an investigation into the incident is underway. However, no preliminary data about the issue has been disclosed.