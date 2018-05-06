Stabbing attack in Hague injures at least 3 people

Several people have been stabbed by a man in the Dutch city of The Hague, Sputnik reported citing local media.

Local media has reported that the suspected attacker has been shot in the leg by the police and detained at the scene. The incident took place in the western city of The Hague in the Netherlands at 3:30 p.m. local time (01:30 p.m. GMT).

Law enforcement services have cordoned off the area. No further information on the victims' condition is available at the moment.