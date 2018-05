Tour bus collision kills 9 in south Brazil

2018-05-06 03:19 | www.trend.az | 2

At least nine people were killed early Saturday in Brazil's southern Parana state following a head-on collision between a tour bus and a car, highway police said, Xinhua reported.

The accident occurred around dawn when the car reportedly tried to pass a vehicle at a point in the road where passing was prohibited, and collided into the oncoming bus.