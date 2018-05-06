WB countries to discuss SOCAR’s experience in reduction of gas flaring

2018-05-06 07:00 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

On May 7-8, Baku will host a meeting of the Global Gas Flaring Reduction Partnership (GGFR), initiated by the World Bank (WB), the local office of the World Bank told Trend.

The representative office noted that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the accession of the Azerbaijani state-run company SOCAR to this initiative. In this regard, it was decided to hold an event in Azerbaijan.

The participants of the Baku meeting will discuss the elimination of barriers impeding the reduction of gas flaring through the use of international experience and the implementation of special country programs, the experience of SOCAR in this area, and other issues.

GGFR assists governments and oil companies in their efforts to reduce the flaring and dispersion of gas in fields around the world, including Europe and Central Asia (Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan). As previously reported by the World Bank, these countries have approximately the same conditions and experience similar problems in the reduction of associated gas flaring.