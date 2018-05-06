Alex Ferguson recovering from emergency surgery

2018-05-06

Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage, according to UK football club Manchester United, Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the club said "the procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery".

"His family request privacy in this matter."

United captain Michael Carrick tweeted: "Absolutely devastated to hear about Sir Alex being unwell in hospital. All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. Be strong boss."