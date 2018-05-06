5.7-magnitude earthquake occurs on Afghanistan-Tajikistan border

The Network of Seismic Stations of the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science Almaty time recorded an earthquake May 6, 2018, at 6:01 a.m, Kazinform reports.

"The epicenter of the earthquake was located on the border of Afghanistan and Tajikistan, 749 km southwest of Almaty. Earthquake energy class: 12.1. MPV magnitude: 5.7. The coordinates of the epicenter: 37.89° N 71.46° E. Depth: 20 km," the statement says.

