Lebanon holds parliamentary elections

2018-05-06 10:14 | www.trend.az | 1

Parliamentary elections will be held in Lebanon on Sunday, voters will decide on the fate of all 128 seats in the country's legislature, Sputnik reported.

Until now, the March 8 Alliance group, including Hezbollah, has held 52 seats, while March 14 Alliance has had 50 seats.

Current Prime Minister Saad Hariri belongs to the Future Movement and is the leader of March 14 Alliance.