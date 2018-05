Azerbaijani energy minister visits Iran Oil Exhibition

2018-05-06 11:12 | www.trend.az | 2

Tehran, Iran, May 6

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has visited the 23rd Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show-2018).

Shahbazov participated in an inauguration ceremony May 6, Trend correspondent reported from the event.

The Azerbaijani minister is scheduled to hold a meeting with Iran’s oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh to discuss the issues of mutual interest.