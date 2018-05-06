Rouhani: US possible withdrawal from nuclear deal not to affect Iranians’ lives‎

2018-05-06 11:27 | www.trend.az | 2
Baku, Azerbaijan, May 6
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the possible US withdrawal from the nuclear deal next week will not bring any change to lives of Iranians.
Rouhani made the remarks May 6 while addressing a group of people in north-eastern city of Sabzevar, Razavi Khorasan province, the state-run IRINN TV reported.
Rouhani said that the Islamic Republic has a plan for every decision that the US President Donald Trump may make.
