Final death toll at South African gold mine rises to seven

2018-05-06 12:31 | www.trend.az | 2

Seven miners were killed at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Masakhane mine while six others are recovering in hospital after being trapped underground for two days, the company said on Saturday, according Reuters.

A total of 13 miners had been trapped at the mine located in its Driefontein operations west of Johannesburg on Thursday after an earthquake caused a cave-in, in a country that is home to the world’s deepest mines.

The death toll stood at four on Friday, but the last three miners still trapped were found to have died of their injuries.

All the miners trapped after the tremor had now been accounted for, the company said in a statement.

In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he hoped the investigation into the disaster would identify the causes of the incident and lead to solutions “that will address the unacceptable rate of death in South African mines.”

By the end of March, 22 people had been killed at South African mines, the Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) said.