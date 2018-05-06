Iranian MP: Opposition figure’s 8-year house arrest lifted

2018-05-06 12:48 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 6

Trend:

An Iranian MP said that the country’s Supreme National Security Council has lifted the house arrest of Zahra Rahnavard, a dominant opposition figure.

Qasem Mirzaei Nikou told ILNA news agency on May 6 that the Supreme National Security Council, in a mandate, has lifted the eight-year-long house arrest of Zahra Rahnavard, wife of opposition leader, Mir Hossein Mousavi.

However, he added that Rahnavard has decided to stay with her husband.

Mehdi Karroubi, Mousavi and Rahnavard have been under house arrest since 2011 due to protests against the disputed presidential elections of 2009.

The arrestees, as well as their supporters, even sometimes senior conservative politicians such as MP Ali Motahari, have denounced the house arrest as unjustified, calling for legal proceedings to be taken against them.

In 2009, after Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was elected president of Iran for the second term, the opposition leaders protested the decision, which later resulted in massive protests across Iran, in particular in Tehran. Many people were arrested.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news