FM: Turkey to retaliate against US if it halts F-35 fighter jet supply

2018-05-06 13:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 6

Trend:

If the US halts the supply of F-35 fighter jets, Turkey will retaliate, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with CNN Turk.

"Next week I will pay a visit to the US,” he said. “During the negotiations I will stress that it is unacceptable to cancel the sale of F-35 fighter jets and if this happens, Turkey will retaliate."