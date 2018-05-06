Quake hits Polish coalmine: one dead, four missing

A 3.42 magnitude-earthquake that struck a coal mine in Poland killed at least one miner; four others are currently missing, the CEO of the company which owns the site stated, as quoted by Reuters.

A total of 250 miners were underground, with 11 people working in the quake zone. Immediately after the quake, rescue services launched an operation; however, they've only managed to evacuate four miners from the epicenter.

As Reuters reported, the rescuers have found another trapped miner, but his evacuation will take several hours.