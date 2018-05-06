Blast at mosque in eastern Afghanistan kills 13

2018-05-06 15:42 | www.trend.az | 2

An explosion at a mosque in the eastern Afghan province of Khost on Sunday killed at least 13 people and wounded 31 and the casualty total may rise, a local police official said, Reuters reported.

Basir Bina, spokesman for the provincial police, said people were gathered after afternoon prayers in the mosque, which was also being used as a voter registration center for parliamentary elections due in October.

He said the blast appeared to have been caused by explosives left in the mosque rather than by a suicide bomber.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion, which adds to a series of attacks on preparations for elections seen as a key test of government credibility.

Last month, around 60 people were killed in a suicide attack on a voter center in the capital Kabul, which was claimed by Islamic State while the Taliban has also warned people not to take part in the elections.