Air France says likely to run 85 percent of flights during May 7 strike

2018-05-06 16:51 | www.trend.az | 1

Air France, facing deepening turmoil over a dispute with staff over pay, said on Sunday it expected to operate close to 85 percent of flights during strike disruptions on May 7, Reuters reported.

The carrier is in a stand-off with employees which on Friday prompted Air France-KLM CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac to step down, after staff rejected a pay rise proposal.

Unions said they would be sticking with plans to strike on May 7 and May 8.