Chinese premier arrives in Indonesia for official visit

2018-05-06 18:13 | www.trend.az | 1

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrived in Jakarta Sunday for an official visit to Indonesia, the first stop on his first overseas trip since the new cabinet took office in March, Xinhua reported.

Li's visit comes as this year marks the 5th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership and the 15th anniversary of the strategic partnership between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Li was welcomed by Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and other senior officials at the airport.

Since Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Indonesia in 2013, the two countries have been promoting the synergy of their development strategies, yielding fruitful results in their cooperation in various fields, Li said upon his arrival in Jakarta.

"My visit is aimed at cementing mutual political trust, deepening mutually beneficial cooperation and enhancing the friendship of our peoples," Li said. "I expect joint efforts of both sides to promote the bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields so as to bring more benefits to the peoples of both countries."

China is willing to join member states of ASEAN, including Indonesia, to strive for greater development of China-ASEAN relations and cooperation, Li said.

China and ASEAN should work together to build a community of shared future with neighboring countries and promote regional peace, stability and development, he said.