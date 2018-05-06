Relations with dynamically developing Azerbaijan of particular value for Israel – Ehud Barak

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 6

Trend:

Relations with the dynamically developing Azerbaijan - a progressive, open Muslim country are of particular value for Israel, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak said in an interview with stmegi.com portal.

“In my opinion, both countries are young modern nations with a thousand-year history and great traditions of seeking peace and stability. We have developed interaction and cooperation in such areas as defense and security, which benefits both sides. We have taken important steps in many other areas”, he said.

He noted that Israel especially appreciates the open dialogue held with Azerbaijan under the leadership of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

“I am proud to have personally known him and worked with him on international issues as the prime minister of Israel. And, of course, we are happy to work with the highly respected President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev”, Barak added.

The politician said that the countries already cooperate in many spheres, and expressed confidence that agriculture could be a promising area for cooperation, where Israel can develop progressive and efficient agrarian systems.