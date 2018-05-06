Rosneft VP: Armenians, stop spoiling Russia’s relations with fraternal Azerbaijanis

2018-05-06 19:11 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 6

Trend:

Historically, politically, physically and financially Armenia is a burden for Russia, Mikhail Leontyev, well-known Russian journalist and TV anchor, vice president and spokesman for Rosneft oil company told Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

"There was such a burden from the very beginning,” he said. “If Armenia wants to get out, then let’s sort things out. Now Armenia is holding rallies for a man who was making his political career with an intention to get out. This was the main point of his political manifestation. Stop spoiling our relations with fraternal Azerbaijanis.”