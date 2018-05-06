Pilot lands 1930's plane on beach (VIDEO)

The French light-engine 1930s-era aircraft made an emergency landing on the beach of the British city of Sidmouth in Devon County due to a failed engine; there were no casualties, Sputnik reported citing local information portal DevonLive.

The incident occurred last Saturday. Two local residents attempted to fly home to Branscombe from the city of Bodmin, where an exhibition of vintage planes and cars was taking place.

According to the 47-year-old Zac Rockey, who was at the helm of the aircraft, after the engine failure, he had virtually no choice but to land on the beach.