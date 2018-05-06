Pakistan's interior minister wounded in gun attack, out of danger

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was wounded in an apparent assassination attempt on Sunday, officials said, an incident likely to heighten political tensions ahead of general elections expected in late July, Reuters reported.

Junior interior minister Talal Chaudhry said Iqbal was hit by a bullet in his arm in the attack in Narowal district, his constituency in central Punjab province.

“The minister luckily survived. Thank God he is out of danger,” Chaudhry said.