Iran jails 16 women for joining Daesh in Syria

2018-05-06 | www.trend.az

Tehran's Prosecutor Abbas Ja'afari Dolatabadi says 16 women have been sentenced to prison terms for joining Daesh terrorist group, Press TV reported.

Dolatabadi added on Sunday that the women were also ordered to turn over more than three billion rials (about $72,000), which they had received from the terrorist group.

He noted that the women had gone to Syria to join and support Daesh Takfiri group and had received training to carry out acts of terror. They also conducted some operations there.

The Iranian judiciary official said the female terrorists were arrested upon their return to Iran from Syria.

This is not the first time that Iran's security forces arrest members of the Takfiri terrorist outfit.

A division of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said in January that it had arrested a number of Daesh terrorists in the west of the country.