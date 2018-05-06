2 miners dead, 3 missing after quake at Polish coal mine

2018-05-06 21:51 | www.trend.az | 2

Rescue teams have confirmed the death of a second Polish coal miner and are searching for three more trapped nearly a kilometer underground after a quake, the chief executive of the mine owner said, Press TV reported.

The quake hit the Borynia-Zofiowka-Jastrzebie coal mine in southern Poland on Saturday morning, initially trapping seven miners at a depth of about 900 meters (2,950 feet). It was the mine's strongest quake going back to 1989.

Two miners were rescued on Saturday after the tremor caused part of the tunnel where they worked to collapse.

The energy released by the quake amounted to 40 percent of all energy released in the roughly 110,000 tremors recorded at the mine since 1989, Daniel Ozon, the chief executive of mine owner JSW, told reporters.

Ozon said that the quake had a magnitude of 3.5 to 4.0.

Earlier estimates by state mining supervisor WUG put its magnitude at 3.4.