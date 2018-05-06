45 dead in attack by armed bandits in northern Nigeria

Forty-five people died in an attack by armed bandits in northern Nigeria, civilian militia members said on Sunday, amid growing levels of rural violence often involving cattle theft, robbery and kidnappings for ransom, AFP reported.

"The 45 bodies were found scattered in the bush. The bandits pursued residents who mobilised to defend the village after overpowering them," said a vigilante who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals.

"The dead included children abandoned by their parents during the attack.

"The attackers were obviously armed bandits from neighbouring Zamfara state who have been terrorising Birnin Gwari area...," he added.

The vigilante said the bandits struck Gwaska village in Kaduna state at about 2:30pm (1330 GMT) Saturday and stayed for three hours before retreating to their base in the forest in Zamfara.

"They burnt down many homes," he said.

A spokesman for the Kaduna state police, Mukhtar Aliyu, confirmed the attack by "armed bandits" but said they were unable to give further details.

The killings follow the death of at least 25 people in separate attacks in northern Nigeria last week.

Thirteen people were killed in prolonged clashes between cattle thieves and local civilian militia in Zamfara.