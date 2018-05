Saudi air defense destroys Houthi ballistic missile fired toward Najran

Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces said they destroyed a ballistic missile fired by Houthi militias from inside Yemeni territory that targeted toward the border city of Najran, Al Arabiya reported.

The southern city of Najran - close to the border with Yemen, has borne the brunt ever since the Houthi militia forces took over swathes of the country in a 2014 coup.