Two teens shot in northwestern London

2018-05-07

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that two boys aged 12 and 15 were shot on Sunday afternoon in Harrow, London, Sputnik reported.

According to the police, the teenagers were non-fatally shot within minutes from each other on High Street, Wealdstone, on Sunday at around 13:17 GMT.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said that a 15-year-old teen and a 12-year-old boy suffering from gun wounds were treated by an ambulance at the scene before being transported to a hospital for further medical treatment.

Their injuries are still being assessed and the police are waiting for details as well as an update on the boys' condition, according to the representative.

Nobody has been arrested so far and an investigation is underway.