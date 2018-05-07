Voting ends in Lebanese general election

2018-05-07 01:24 | www.trend.az | 2

Lebanese citizens have cast their votes for the first time since 2009, as the current parliament had extended its term three times justifying it with the political instability in the country, Sputnik reported.

Voting in the Lebanese parliamentary election has come to an end except for the people already waiting inside the polling stations, Reuters reported.

As the agency specified, the queues have been so long that some people have urged for voting hours to be extended. While the voter turnout in some regions exceeded 50 percent, it remained below 50 percent in Beirut.

The vote count has begun and will be completed by midnight, with the preliminary results expected to be announced on Monday morning.