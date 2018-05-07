Spain rescues 476 migrants crossing Mediterranean Sea

Spain’s maritime rescue service said on Sunday that it saved 476 migrants who were attempting the perilous crossing of the Mediterranean Sea from African shores, Al Arabiya reported.

The migrants were pulled from 15 small boats on Friday and Saturday, officials said. There were no reported casualties.

Separately, a Spanish non-profit dedicated to helping migrants at sea rescued 105 more migrants in waters near Libya during a mission on Sunday.

The aid group Proactive Open Arms found the migrants drifting at sea in a motor-less boat. The migrants told an Associated Press photographer onboard who documented the rescue that human smugglers sailing in a separate boat removed their boat’s engine halfway through the dangerous Mediterranean crossing and left.