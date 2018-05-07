Anti-cholera campaign kicks off in Yemen amid fears of new outbreak

The World Health Organization (WHO), in cooperation with Yemeni local health authorities, has launched a wide-scale anti-cholera vaccination campaign in south Yemen, WHO said in a statement Sunday, Xinhua reported.

It said the campaign will last until May 10, and targeted, in its first phase, four districts in Aden city.

The government-run Saba news website quoted deputy health minister Ahmed al-Waledi as saying that the campaign will include Tawahee, Mualla, Khormaksar and Sirah districts.

He said the oral vaccine would target nearly 350,000 children at the age of five.

Though the number of cholera infection cases has declined rapidly in the Yemen, fears grow about a possible new cholera outbreak in this rainy season, according to United Nations humanitarian agencies.

The rainy season began in April and will last until August.