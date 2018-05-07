Lava destroys at dozens of homes on Hawaii’s Big Island

At least 26 homes have been destroyed by lava as ongoing eruptions from Kilauea volcano continue to threaten residents and property on Hawaii’s Big Island, the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said Sunday, Sputnik reported.

"Unfortunately, we're up to 26 residences that have been taken out," the agency representative said at a press briefing streamed live on the Civil Defense Facebook page.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirmed that two more fissures emerged in a residential subdivision on the east rift zone of Kilauea volcano, bringing the total number to 10, though one has already gone dormant.

The residents of two subdivisions, Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens, were put under a mandatory evacuation on Thursday, following a number of lava eruptions in the Puna district of Hawaii Island, the largest of the Hawaii islands in the Pacific Ocean.

​On Friday, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake, the strongest in Hawaii since 1975, led to the closure of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and temporarily knocked out power, affecting about 14,000 customers, according to electric utility company Hawaii Electric Light Co.