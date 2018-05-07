Iran wasting staggering amount of water every year

2018-05-07 09:20 | www.trend.az | 2

Tehran, Iran, May 7

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad – Trend:



An official with Iran's National Water and Wastewater Engineering Company said a staggering 700 million cubic meters of water are wasted in the country annually.



"The total amount of water loss in Iran amounts to 25.5 percent," Ali Seyedzadeh told ILNA.

He further said that the average amount of water loss in developed countries stands at 15 percent every year, adding that Iran, based on the country’s 6th Development Plan, should reduce this amount by correcting its consumption patterns.