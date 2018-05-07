US congress delegation visiting Georgia

A delegation headed by the Chairman of the US House Judiciary Committee Bob Goodlatte held a meeting with PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Agenda reports.

While discussing the positive dynamics in US-Georgia relations, Kvirikashvili underlined the importance of strengthening the strategic partnership with the US calling it "the top priority” for Georgian government.

He also thanked Congress for supporting the major points of Georgia’s 2018 budget law.

Speaking about trade relations the parties have stressed the importance of a possible free trade agreement between US and Georgia.