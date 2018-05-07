Astana to host First Regional Uzbek-Kazakh forum

2018-05-07 09:35 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are going to hold the First Regional Uzbek-Kazakh forum in Astana, Uzbek media reported on May 7.

According to the information, corresponding agreements have been achieved during the meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and First Deputy Premier of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin in Tashkent.

During the meeting, the sides also agreed on holding the Regional Economic Forum of Central Asian States in Tashkent and the first meeting of the Business Council and Joint Business Forum in Shymkent (Kazakhstan).

Mamin noted that Uzbekistan is the largest trade partner of Kazakhstan in the Central Asia.